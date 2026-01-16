Brewers Hit Lottery, Signed Milwaukee's Next Superstar Shortstop

The Milwaukee Brewers have sustained success over the last decade by building their roster through their loaded farm system and development team. There are few teams in the league that can develop prospects at the same success rate as the Brewers.

The Brewers could bolster their farm system by trading their ace, Freddy Peralta, in the coming weeks. Peralta would net the Brewers a huge return if they moved him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But before a Peralta trade could come to fruition, the Brewers landed a superstar prospect in international free agency.

International free agent Ricki Moneys is a huge addition for the Brewers

Aug 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to MLB Pipeline, the Brewers signed 17-year-old shortstop prospect Ricki Moneys for $1.2 million in international free agency. Moneys is MLB Pipeline's No. 20 ranked prospect in this winter's batch of prospects.

"Ask anyone who has traveled to the Dominican Republic about La Romana and you’ll often hear about the beaches," MLB Pipeline's scouting department wrote. "But the city in the southeastern portion of the country is also a hotbed for baseball talent with big leaguers like Edwin Encarnación and Freddy Garcia having been born there.

"Moneys is a strong-bodied La Romana native who moved to Santo Domingo to train with the renowned John Carmona at Academia La Javilla, a member of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program."

Moneys is one of the best prospects in international free agency. He has some of the best raw power of any teenager in baseball. The Dominican shortstop should continue to grow into his body, which will only boost his power as the years go by.

He's a good athlete with an above average glove at shortstop. There's a chance he slides over to third base or second base in the coming years if he bulks up over 200 pounds. Right now, Moneys is listed at 180 pounds, which is shocking considering how much power he has.

Still, he's one of the best signings the Brewers could have made this winter. He's their top international free agent addition and there's a chance he makes waves in their minor league system over the next few years.

More MLB: Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Star 16-Year-Old Shortstop