Brandon Woodruff Predicted To Sign 3-Year, $60M Deal With NL Contender

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league this year, but they fell short of the World Series. This offseason, they have a few key decisions to make involving Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff.

Peralta is headed to the final year of his contract, which makes him a trade candidate. But Woodruff is the bigger concern right now, as his contract expired at the end of the season, so he currently sits in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently predicted Woodruff would ditch the Brewers and sign a three-year, $60 million deal with the New York Mets.

Brandon Woodruff could be headed to the Mets in free agency

Aug 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"At least King has made it to 400 IP over the past four years. Woodruff isn't even at 300 IP since the start of 2022 and is more than two years older than King as it is," Miller wrote. "But he does have a remarkable 2.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 to show for the time that he has been healthy enough to take the mound.

"After a season in which guys like Matt Boyd, Jeffrey Springs and Jacob deGrom held up better than ever, though, could there be teams more willing to invest in pitchers with injury asterisks than in years gone by? If he doesn't take the qualifying offer to stay in Milwaukee, it would make sense for him to land with a deep-pocketed team that is willing to gamble on upgrading what is already a good stockpile of candidates for its starting rotation."

The Mets need to add pitching as desperately as anybody. They fell short of the postseason because of their pitching staff and a lack of depth. They're likely going to want to add two or three star pitchers in free agency, so adding Woodruff on an affordable deal would make a lot of sense.

The Brewers should do everything in their power to bring Woodruff back this winter, especially if Peralta is on the trade block. The Brewers wouldn't be able to afford to trading Peralta if they lose Woodruff to free agency. Milwaukee should be able to afford the deal proposed by Miller, but only time will tell where the star pitcher will sign.

More MLB: Brewers All-Star Hurler Projected To Sign 1-Year, $20 Million Deal