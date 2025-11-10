Brewers All-Star Hurler Projected To Sign 1-Year, $20 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season as a middle of the pack team. They didn't seem like they were going to be an ultra-competitive team because they had lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason. The team was slowly watching as all their top players left town. But they found a way to put one of the best lineups in baseball on the field after losing multiple stars.
The Brewers were one of the best teams all season and they finished the season with the best record in baseball. Still, they weren't able to make much of a run in the postseason as they ran into a buzzsaw known as the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now the Brewers head into the offseason and they have a few crucial decisions on their plate. Freddy Peralta is entering the final year of his contract and could be a trade candidate in the new future. The Brewers are also set to lose Brandon Woodruff in free agency unless they can sign him to a new deal.
Latest Brandon Woodruff contract projection is good news for Brewers
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently projected that Woodruff would sign the qualifying offer, which would keep him in Milwaukee for one-year while being paid $20.025 million.
"Looked superb before going down late," Heyman wrote. "The guess is he takes the qualifying offer."
Woodruff needs to return to Milwaukee if the Brewers want to make a real run at the World Series again. They have the money to bring him back on the qualifying offer, which would be the best case scenario for the Brewers.
But it's hard to imagine Woodruff accepting the qualifying offer. He's likely going to be able to sign a two- or three-year deal in free agency if he opts to test the market.
If he gets to the open market, the Brewers need to do everything they can to bring him back, even if that means paying up for a few years at around $20 million per season. With Peralta sitting on an expiring contract, retaining Woodruff is more crucial than ever.
