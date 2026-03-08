Brandon Woodruff Set to Take on New Role with Brewers in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers had a mostly quiet offseason until they traded right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for two top prospects. With Peralta gone, there is a slightly different look to Milwaukee's rotation this year.

Brandon Woodruff is back for 2026 after accepting the qualifying offer early in the winter. He was effective when he was healthy last season, but injuries still took their toll on him.

But with Peralta gone, he is now the ace of the staff. Not only that, but he is also prepared to take on a slightly different role. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com listed all Milwaukee starters in order based on their Major League service time, and Woodruff was at the top by a wide margin.

Woodruff the veteran in Brewers rotation

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Woodruff, who threw two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring against the Angels on Saturday, is set to surpass eight years of Major League service in April. That makes him not only the Brewers’ most seasoned starting pitcher, but a total outlier on a perennially young team’s youngest pitching staff in years," McCalvy wrote.

Woodruff went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts last season. However, being the veteran of the rotation came quick for the right-hander, especially after missing so much time due to injuries. But the Brewers do have a lot of young arms in the mix.

The rotation should still be solid with pitchers such as Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick and Brandon Sproat, but Woodruff is now the one carrying the torch with Peralta gone.

The two-time All-Star made his Major League debut in 2017 and quickly became one of Milwaukee's most reliable starting pitchers. As long as he stays healthy, he could be the perfect pitcher to lead Milwaukee's rotation in 2026.

The 33-year-old now has a chance to anchor the pitching staff. It's a slightly new challenge for him, as he was the No. 2 starter while Peralta was still there. But there is still a lot to like about a rotation with Woodruff at the top as long as he can avoid the injured list.

It will be interesting to see how he adapts to this new role on Milwaukee's pitching staff. He'll be out to prove he can stay healthy for a full year, but he does have the most experience out of everyone in the mix for the team.