Brewers 19-Year-Old Star Infielder Already Turning Heads

The Milwaukee Brewers have been able to sustain so much success over the last few years because of how talented their farm system has been.

The Brewers typically trade star players before they leave in free agency, which helps bolster their farm system back to the top of the league. This offseason, the Brewers have traded players like Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin to prep for the future. And their farm system looks as talented as ever.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently ranked Brewers infield prospect Luis Peña among the best prospects in the league while sharing a lot of praise for the teenage star.

Luis Peña is a potential star in the making in the Brewers' farm system

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Luis Pena (2) fields a hit against the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Quad City won 9-5. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Peña would probably get more attention if he were in a different system than Jesús Made. Instead, he's often viewed as the other promising young infielder on Milwaukee's farm," Anderson wrote. "That's too bad. Peña, at just 18, split last year across three levels, including nearly 100 games outside of the complex league, hitting .270/.335/.422 with nine home runs and 44 stolen bases. Be aware that there's more raw juice here than that home run total suggests.

"He does need to work to elevate the ball more often and he did see his contact rate crater when he was promoted to High-A. (The second part could've just been a small-sample issue.) The other question about Peña is his position. The Brewers played him at all three of the skilled infield positions, so even they don't seem certain about it yet."

Peña is one of the best young infielders in the minor leagues, but he's the second best infield prospect in the Brewers' system, trailing Jesus Made.

Still, Peña has all the tools to be one of the best infielders in baseball over the coming decade. He's still only 19 years old, but he's already flashed incredible speed and game power in pro ball.

Peña is bound to go through some ups and downs in the minor leagues, as he's a teenager, but he should see more good days than bad. With his raw ability and impressive tools, there's a chance he lands among the top 10 prospects in baseball before he cracks into the big leagues.

