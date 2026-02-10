Brewers Have 'Future Face of Baseball' Emerging in Their Farm System
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have the money to add big talent in free agency, so they're left to build their roster through trades and the farm system. And the Brewers have perfected this idea.
In fact, they have one of the best farm systems in the league that features multiple top ranked prospects. This system has gotten even better over the last few months as the Brewers have traded players like Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin.
CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently called Brewers infield prospect Jesus Made the 'future face of baseball' while sharing quite a bit of high praise for the young star.
Jesus Made is one of the best prospects in baseball
"It's hard to find many better prospects than Made," Anderson wrote. "He won't celebrate his 19th birthday until next May, yet he's already had enough success in the lower minors to earn a late-season promotion to Double-A. Why not? He's a switch-hitting shortstop who has demonstrated his ability to connect often and with authority, and he clearly has the physical attributes to remain at shortstop for the long haul.
"The dream outcome here is for him to become a plus hitter and a plus defender at short. That is and will always be a star in the world of baseball. Expect Made to spend much of the upcoming season at Double-A, with a chance to position himself for big-league arrival the following year."
Made has all the tools to be a superstar in the coming years. In fact, he's been so productive in his minor league career that he could be fast tracked to the big leagues within the next year or two. Most analysts expect him to be in the big leagues by next season.
Made will likely begin the season in Double-A, where he struggled a little bit last season. Still, his tools should translate to any level and he's only going to get better as time goes on. He has the potential to be a five-tool player in the near future, which makes him one of the best prospects in the game.
The Brewers are able to comfortably trade players like Durbin because of prospects like Made.
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzelFollow zpretzel