Brewers Have 'Future Face of Baseball' Emerging in Their Farm System

The Milwaukee Brewers don't have the money to add big talent in free agency, so they're left to build their roster through trades and the farm system. And the Brewers have perfected this idea.

In fact, they have one of the best farm systems in the league that features multiple top ranked prospects. This system has gotten even better over the last few months as the Brewers have traded players like Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently called Brewers infield prospect Jesus Made the 'future face of baseball' while sharing quite a bit of high praise for the young star.

Jesus Made is one of the best prospects in baseball

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Jesus Made (12) tags out Quad Cities River Bandits' Eridk Torres (4) at second base during their baseball game Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Quad City won 9-5. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's hard to find many better prospects than Made," Anderson wrote. "He won't celebrate his 19th birthday until next May, yet he's already had enough success in the lower minors to earn a late-season promotion to Double-A. Why not? He's a switch-hitting shortstop who has demonstrated his ability to connect often and with authority, and he clearly has the physical attributes to remain at shortstop for the long haul.

"The dream outcome here is for him to become a plus hitter and a plus defender at short. That is and will always be a star in the world of baseball. Expect Made to spend much of the upcoming season at Double-A, with a chance to position himself for big-league arrival the following year."

Made has all the tools to be a superstar in the coming years. In fact, he's been so productive in his minor league career that he could be fast tracked to the big leagues within the next year or two. Most analysts expect him to be in the big leagues by next season.

Made will likely begin the season in Double-A, where he struggled a little bit last season. Still, his tools should translate to any level and he's only going to get better as time goes on. He has the potential to be a five-tool player in the near future, which makes him one of the best prospects in the game.

The Brewers are able to comfortably trade players like Durbin because of prospects like Made.

