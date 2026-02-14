Brewers 21-Year-Old SS Already Turning Heads in Spring Training

The Milwaukee Brewers might have traded away two key pieces of their 2025 roster, Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin, but there's still a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee.

They have a slew of top prospects creating buzz this spring. Jesus Made is their top prospects and he's quickly emerged as one of the best young prospects in the game. He's with the Brewers for his first major league camp. But he's not the only top prospect turning heads for the Brewers.

"There's a lot of excitement about top prospect Jesús Made, who will be in his first major-league camp. Cooper Pratt is back for his second. Is it exciting for you as a major-league manager to see the future up close, and how beneficial is the experience for these young players?" Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asked Brewers manager Pat Murphy this spring.

Cooper Pratt is overshadowed by Jett Williams, Jesus Made

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt throws to first base during spring training on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think it's very valuable. And I think managers are excited about prospects because they know they're the future," Murphy said, per Rosiak. "So, anybody's going to be excited about that and I don't think we put them aside at all. I love going down to the minor-league side and watching; I do that from time to time. You mention Cooper Pratt – there's another guy that I'm excited to be around and get to know him better as a player and go day to day with him because he's a good baseball player. They're both part of our future – I'm pretty certain of that. So, yeah, I'm excited to see them in camp and some other guys in camp, too."

Pratt has become a bit overlooked and underrated through no fault of his own. Made is the best prospect in the Brewers system. He's the most exciting youngster in the organization. Jett Williams is the new prospect who was added in the Peralta deal and he's expected to have a job in the starting lineup at some point this season.

Pratt, on the other hand, is stuck in the middle. He's around a year away from being able to make a difference in the big leagues, but his talent is still off the charts.

Given the fact that Murphy opted to specifically note Pratt and his talent in a conversation about Made and Pratt should tell you all you need to know about Murphy's feelings for the 21-year-old infielder.

