Brewers 23-Year-Old Catcher Already Has Milwaukee Buzzing

The Milwaukee Brewers typically have one of the best farm systems in the league. That's the case again this year, especially after they added Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in a huge trade with the New York Mets.

The addition of these two prospects has overshadowed the other top prospects expected to make an impact in Milwaukee this year. All eyes have been on Williams at third base (or anywhere else on the field) and Sproat on the mound.

But Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero has quickly and quietly made his way up to the top level of baseball. Quero hasn't made his big-league debut yet, but he's in camp this spring and he's already making waves for the Brewers.

Jeferson Quero already has Pat Murphy's respect

Feb 14, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero (76) works out in the bullpen during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"I love this kid. I think this kid's super special," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said when talking about Quero this spring. "But he's still a young kid and hasn't played a day in the big leagues yet. I'm excited for him and I'm 100% comfortable with him going in as our backup catcher."

Quero is the Brewers' No. 5 ranked prospect, but that doesn't represent his talent and potential very well. He's only ranked at No. 5 and not any higher because of how loaded Milwaukee's farm system is.

The Brewers and their manager seem to already have a lot of belief in the young catcher. Rolling into the season with him as the backup would make plenty of sense. He posted an OPS well over .800 last year in the minor leagues and looks even better this spring.

With William Contreras manning the catching duties more often than not, Quero could slot in as his backup with the potential to take over as the main catcher within a year or two. This would allow Contreras to slot in the designated hitter role while Quero handles catching duties. Quero's defensive abilities are among the best in the minor leagues, as he has a 70-grade arm and 70-grade defense, per MLB Pipelines 20-80 grade scale.

Either way, it seems like the Brewers have a future star on their hands.

