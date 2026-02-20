Early Spring Training Buzz Heating Up for Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a very interesting approach to building their roster this offseason. Following a regular season in which the team finished with the best record in baseball, the Brewers have opted to trade away a few key pieces of their team.

They moved Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals early in the offseason. Soon after, they trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal that landed the Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. Finally, they traded Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a deal that quickly and quietly came together.

As a result, their roster looks a lot different and they're going to need some of their young talent to step up and replace the lost veterans.

One of the players who's going to need to step up in a big way for the Brewers is young pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. The young righty was named to the All-Star team last season, but he struggled a bit down the stretch. When his command was on, he was practically unhittable, but when he wasn't in the zone, he struggled to make it deep into games.

Early this spring, Milwaukee is buzzing with excitement for the young righty.

Jacob Misiorowski puts on a show during first live BP

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski fields a ball during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Brewers had Misiorowski throw his first live at-bats of the spring. While most pitchers aren't on the gas during live at-bats in February, Misiorowski was tossing a casual fastball sitting around 96 to 97 miles per hour, per Brewers insider Adam McCalvy.

Considering Misiorowski's fastball clears triple digits with ease, this shouldn't be too shocking. But seeing him do it casually in February has Milwaukee buzzing.

The Brewers are going to need him to step up in a big way. He's going to be tossed into a much bigger role this season, considering Peralta is in New York now. The Brewers are going to lean heavily on Quinn Priester and the aforementioned Misiorowski. Brandon Woodruff has been consistent enough to lean on. But the other two youngsters need to improve from their 2025 campaigns to keep the Brewers in the pennant race.

