Brewers $34 Million Slugger Linked to Rockies in Free Agency
In this story:
The Milwaukee Brewers have made a lot of big moves this offseason, icluding trades that sent Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins off the roster.
They've also added a slew of talented player, mostly young, ahead of the season. Jett Williams, Brandon Sproat, and Kyle Harrison headline the young stars coming to the Brewers this offseason. But the Brewers didn't dive into free agency to make any sort of moves. This means slugger Rhys Hoskins is likely headed for a new team.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed the Colorado Rockies as the best fit in free agency for Hoskins, suggesting he would sign with them to work as a slugger in their abysmal lineup.
Rhys Hoskins makes a lot of sense for the Rockies in free agency
"For a team that plays half its home games at Coors Field, the Rockies sure were a dismal offensive club last year," Rymer wrote. "There were many reasons for that, but the ones that stand out the most concern home runs and walks. There weren't nearly enough of either, as the Rockies ranked 25th in homers and 30th (i.e., dead-last) in walks.
"And thus, we have two things that make Hoskins a good fit for Denver. With a 162-game average of 28 home runs, he had decent pop even in his disappointing two years with Milwaukee. He's also never had a year with a walk rate below double digits. Further, the Rockies have left-handed hitters slated for everyday action at first base and designated hitter. The right-handed-hitting Hoskins, who has a career .882 OPS against lefties, could platoon at both spots."
Signing a one-year deal with the Rockies would be best for Hoskins' career. He would have the chance to play almost every day while hitting in a very hitter friendly park. This could allow him to boost his value again before landing back in free agency next offseason.
Obviously it's not the ideal scenario for the veteran slugger, but if the Rockies are willing to give him a contract, he would be foolish to turn it down at this point.
More MLB: Brewers Manager Sends Loud Message to Doubters in Spring Training
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzelFollow zpretzel