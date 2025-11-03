Brewers 8-Year Veteran Projected To Sign Solid 1-Year, $8 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball this year, but they did it in a very nontraditional way. Rather than buying their players like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and other top teams did, the Brewers build their roster with budget players and young players.
As a result, the Brewers were able to finish the regular season with the best record in baseball. Their pitching staff and bullpen are loaded with talent. Their lineup is full of scrappy players, too. But the Brewers are set to lose a handful of players to free agency in the offseason. The top player they're set to lose is Brandon Woodruff, but that shouldn't overshadow the fact that catcher Danny Jansen is headed to free agency, too.
NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot recently projected Jansen would sign a one-year deal worth $8 million in free agency this winter. At that price tag, the Brewers need to do whatever they can to bring him back.
Danny Jansen makes sense as a free agent target for the Brewers
"After signing him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in free agency, the Rays opted to bail on Jansen last summer, trading him to Milwaukee and acquiring Hunter Feduccia from the Dodgers and Nick Fortes from the Marlins as their new catching duo. Jansen went on to hit .254/.346/.433 as William Contreras’s backup, leaving him with a .215/.321/.399 line overall," Pouliot wrote. "He still seems like a viable starter offensively, but the decline in his framing numbers will leave some teams wary."
Jansen wasn't a superstar for the Brewers this season, but he played his part in a big way. Jansen was one of the better backup catchers in the game as he was worth over 2.0 WAR on the season.
He's a reliable veteran with a role on a winning team. The Brewers could take a chance on a younger catcher, but they're not guaranteed to replicate Jansen's production. They can afford to put up $6 million to $8 million for Jansen in 2026.
More MLB: Brewers Breakout Star Projected To Sign 3-Year, $72 Million Deal