Brewers’ Ace Freddy Peralta Linked To Three AL Teams Amid Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers won 97 games during the 2025 regular season, the most in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, they were swept in the NLCS by the now back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since the start of the offseason, there have been trade rumors swirling around right-hander Freddy Peralta. The Brewers understandably don’t seem to want to trade him, but the chances are never zero.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report notes that while the Brewers would be wise to keep Peralta, three American League teams would make sense for the ace as they try to boost their rosters for 2026.

3 AL Teams Linked To Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“Even if he's a rental, Peralta would make quite a bit of sense for the Astros, who are likely to lose Framber Valdez in free agency,” Kelly wrote.

“The usual suspects—the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox—are all also great fits for Peralta. It's just a matter of whether Milwaukee president of baseball operations Matt Arnold actually wants to deal the two-time All-Star.”

The Yankees and Red Sox have solid farm systems that could satisfy the Brewers’ potential asking price. They’ll want Major League ready pieces in return for their ace if they do trade him, and both teams could give them that.

It also wouldn’t be the first time the Brewers have traded a player in the final year of his contract to bring back pieces that can help them instantly.

The Astros’ farm system is a little thin right now, so while Peralta would help them out, they may not have the pieces that Milwaukee would be looking for in order to get a deal done. But it should still be interesting to see if these teams actually make a run at acquiring Peralta and if they can get the Brewers to budge at all.

The Brewers were able to keep Brandon Woodruff, so if they were to trade Peralta, they would at least still have somebody to lead the rotation and a lot of young pieces such as Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester ready to step into larger roles next season.

We’ll see what the Brewers decide to do, but those three AL teams could potentially show interest if they are serious about rotation upgrades this winter.

