Brewers Ace Trade Rumors Should Finally Come to an End

The Milwaukee Brewers recently got good news on Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer and will return to the team for at least one more season. They’ll have him and Freddy Peralta at the top of their rotation.

They also recently confirmed that Woodruff being back isn’t a precursor to a Peralta trade. However, rumors are still circulating that the Brewers might do something with him.

But until that is actually done, the rumors should be put to rest. For now, Peralta isn’t going anywhere and will remain with the Brewers for the 2026 season unless something major changes.

The Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors Need To Stop

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report actually predicted that Peralta would be the Opening Day starter for the New York Mets in 2026. However, the Brewers have come out and said that trading Peralta is not a priority.

Yes, they did trade Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams prior to the final year of their contracts, but they had Peralta to become the ace when Burnes left and Trevor Megill to take over the closer’s role. While Woodruff is still around, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the Brewers rotation.

Woodruff himself has dealt with various injuries over the past several years, and some of their younger options such as Robert Gasser, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson and Jacob Misiorowski are unproven.

Taking Peralta out of that mix would be a significant blow for the Brewers as they try to build off of their 2025 success. Chances of them winning the National League Central and making it back to the NLCS would be much less without their ace, and they need that proven presence.

For that reason, it’s time for the Peralta trade rumors to stop. They don’t seem interested in making that kind of move. They might still listen to offers, but for them to actually accept a deal, an offer is going to have to completely blow them out of the water.

For now, everything that is being reported about Peralta and a trade is just speculation. A deal isn’t in the works, and a deal shouldn’t be in the works. The Brewers need their ace if they want to make another run in 2026 and potentially reach the World Series this time.

