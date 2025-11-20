With Rotation Set, Brewers Should Target Reunion With Two-Time All-Star Reliever

The Milwaukee Brewers got good news late on Tuesday when it was announced that right-hander Brandon Woodruff had accepted the qualifying offer and would return for at least one more season.

Milwaukee has also made clear that while they will listen to offers, they don’t plan to trade Freddy Peralta. With that, their starting rotation is set, and now they can turn their attention to other areas, such as the bullpen.

They could always use a little more help in the bullpen. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees last year, but he’s now a free agent, and it might make sense for the Brewers to pursue a reunion.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

A Reunion That The Brewers Can Afford

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches the ball during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted last week that Williams was hoping to pitch somewhere in the Midwest in 2026. A native of St. Louis, Williams made his Major League debut with Milwaukee in 2019.

Unfortunately, Williams struggled after the trade to the Bronx Bombers, posting a 4.79 ERA. However, teams still have interest in him, and he could be a solid one-year solution for a team in need of a closer.

His struggles should mean that teams won’t have to break the bank to sign him, and this is good for a small-market team such as the Brewers that doesn’t typically spend big on free agents.

But Williams could be the perfect bargain addition for Milwaukee now that they have their rotation set for 2026. He and Trevor Megill could form a solid duo at the back end of Milwaukee’s bullpen and give them a great chance to repeat as National League Central champions.

Milwaukee is looking to build off of its 2025 success after they reached the NLCS, and they’ll be hoping for a deeper run next October. Having Williams back in the fold would give them a veteran presence in the bullpen and in the clubhouse.

The Brewers aren’t too far off from being a true threat in the National League, and Williams could be just what they need to bolster their bullpen and have a solid presence at the end of games.

The Brewers should be an interesting team to watch in the coming weeks as free agency starts to heat up.

More MLB: New Update Reinforces Why Brewers Need To Lock Up 2x All-Star Ace