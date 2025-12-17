Brewers Add Much-Needed Pitching Depth With Latest Signing

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a spectacular season that saw them win 97 games and clinch the National League Central. Unfortunately, they fell short in the NLCS against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Brew Crew, with their only major moves being the trade for Angel Zerpa and re-signing Brandon Woodruff. However, they haven’t sat around and done nothing.

In fact, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers have signed right-hander Gerson Garabito to a minor league deal and given him an invite to spring training.

Brewers Add Pitching Depth With Latest Signing

Garabito was with the Texas Rangers this past year, but struggled to the tune of a 9.00 ERA in three appearances. Texas let him go and he joined the Samsung Lions of the KBO. He made 15 starts with Samsung and posted a 2.45 ERA.

The Brewers will likely keep Freddy Peralta, and they do already have Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski in their rotation. However, there is a small chance that Peralta could be traded if the Brewers get an offer they really like.

Left-hander Jose Quintana is also a free agent and may not be back, so having Garabito in the organization helps a lot with their pitching depth. Perhaps he could compete for the last spot in the rotation in spring training and finally catch on with the Brewers.

If it doesn’t pan out, then the Brewers don’t really lose anything, as this is nothing more than a depth signing, but extra depth is good to have, especially with a lot of uncertainty with rotation.

The Brewers have been quiet otherwise in terms of transactions, and it might stay that way for much of the offseason unless Peralta is traded. But regardless of what happens, the Brewers do at least have an insurance policy in case of an injury and more depth that they can rely on if something goes wrong.

It will be interesting to see what else president of baseball operations Matt Arnold is planning to do this offseason. The Brewers have some question marks, but they’ll at least have options to turn to in the event of an injury or something else.

