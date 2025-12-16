Brewers Discussed Trades Involving Two Young Outfielders (Insider)

The Milwaukee Brewers may have some important decisions coming up. They made a key trade with the Kansas City Royals last week, acquiring left-hander Angel Zerpa for outfielder Isaac Collins and right-hander Nick Mears.

They aren’t close to being done yet, as Freddy Peralta trade rumors swirl. Even closer Trevor Megill is on several teams’ radar. However, those are not the only players who have received trade interest from other clubs.

Collins and Mears obviously drew interest, but beyond that, so too did a pair of young outfielders that missed a lot of time this year, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Brewers Pair Of Outfielders Drew Trade Interest

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) warms up during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“For Milwaukee, outfield is a position of strength now that everyone is healthy, and the Brewers fielded interest in players like Collins and center fielders Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins during the Winter Meetings,” McCalvy wrote.

Perkins was limited to just 54 games this year and hit just .226 with three home runs and a .647 OPS during the regular season. He did come back in time for the postseason and was around when the Brewers made it to the NLCS.

Mitchell hit just .206 with a .580 OPS, but had a solid 2024 season, slashing .255/.342/.469 with eight home runs and an .812 OPS.

The Brewers ultimately landed on trading Collins, which makes sense given that he was in the top four in National League Rookie of the Year voting and had the best stats of the bunch. That allowed the Brewers to land who they were looking for in Zerpa.

But it’s interesting to note that Perkins and Mitchell drew interest as well. They are also relatively young players with high upside, so they might have been attractive trade pieces for clubs in need of outfield help.

The Brewers are going to be an intriguing team to watch over the next several weeks and as the offseason continues. They’ll continue to receive interest in Peralta, but since they have plenty of outfield depth and just signed Akil Baddoo, perhaps Mitchell and Perkins will be of interest to other teams looking for some more outfield depth.

We’ll see what president of baseball operations Matt Arnold has planned for the rest of the offseason and what he'll be able to accomplish.

More MLB: Insider Thinks Brewers, Freddy Peralta Blockbuster Is Coming