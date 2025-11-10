Brewers Lose 5-Year Veteran Outfielder After Short Stint
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't have the highest expectations surrounding them when the season began. They had lost players like Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, and others over the last few years. Despite these crushing losses, the Brewers were able to stay at or near the top of the league. But the losses continued to pile up last winter.
Milwaukee lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency. It wasn't a shocking move, but it was still crushing to the Brewers' lineup, especially considering the lack of depth they have in the infield. They also traded for Caleb Durbin in a move that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. While Durbin was a big upgrade in the infield, losing Williams stung quite a bit.
But the Brewers had the best record in baseball during the regular season before being bounced by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. With the offseason ahead of them, the Brewers are going to need to make some big decisions to keep their team at the top of the league. But before they could do that, they lost an outfielder to free agency.
Brewers outfielder Daz Cameron elects free agency
Veteran outfielder Daz Cameron recently cut ties with the Brewers as it was announced that he's electing free agency this offseason.
Cameron spent one season with the Brewers and played in only 21 games because of poor performance. He posted a -0.5 WAR across those 21 games, which brought his career WAR down to -1.7. Cameron struggled for his entire tenure with the Brewers, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anybody, as it's not the first time he's struggled at the big league level.
The 28-year-old outfielder is going to be left looking for a new job in free agency this offseason, but it's hard to imagine too many big league clubs giving him a chance. His struggles are consistent and well documented at the highest level.
For Milwaukee, it has bigger matters to attend to. Brandon Woodruff's free agency and Freddy Peralta's potential trade sweepstakes will likely garner a lot of the Brewers' attention.
