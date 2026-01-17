Brewers All-Star Reportedly Has Star-Studded Trade Market

Things are really starting to heat up across Major League Baseball right now with under a month to go until Spring Training.

In just the last week or so, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Ranger Suárez all signed deals in free agency. That's a lot of talent off the board, and plenty of disappointed teams looking to pivot and add talent in other ways.

That's where the Milwaukee Brewers could come into play. On Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the club is fielding offers for All-Star ace Freddy Peralta and the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and the Atlanta Braves have all shown interest.

The Brewers ace is generating trade rumors

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Braves among many, many interested teams," Heyman wrote. "Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets."

Peralta arguably is the top starter on the trade block right now after logging a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts in 2025. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Milwaukee is looking for a "young, major-league-ready replacement" and suggested that the Mets may be in the best position for him.

"If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to trade All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta, they ideally will want the return to include a young, major-league ready replacement," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Interested teams might resist, knowing they would get only one year of club control with Peralta. But any team that acquires him also would gain the inside track on signing him to an extension — the kind that is beyond the Brewers’ comfort level. Peralta’s agency, ACES, has been open to such deals in the past.

"Of the clubs in the mix for Peralta, the New York Mets might be in the best position to part with a prized young arm – and they can do it without offering top prospect Nolan McLean."

The Brewers don't need to deal Peralta, but things are starting to heat up across the league and it's important to keep a close eye on the ace.

