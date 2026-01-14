Brewers-Freddy Peralta Update Drops With Spring Training Coming

The Milwaukee Brewers have been somewhat quiet as an organization throughout the offseason to this point, but the rumors have been loud.

So far this offseason, the Brewers' biggest moves have been retaining Brandon Woodruff after tendering him the qualifying offer and trading Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Angel Zerpa. If the 2026 season were to start today, the Brewers would be in good shape. They won 97 games in 2025 and have the majority of the roster still intact, plus, a healthy Woodruff heading into the season.

Arguably, the club could use one more power bat, but the team is in good shape with just a few weeks to go until Spring Training kicks off. But the big rumors around the team have centered around potentially trading a big piece away: Freddy Peralta. This has been the case all offseason to this point, but a deal has not happened. Last offseason, this was the case with Devin Williams. He was the subject of rumors for a bit and then a deal got done in December with the New York Yankees. The Brewers don't need to trade Peralta, but there are teams that clearly like him. For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Boston Red Sox continue to be a team with interest in him.

The Brewers ace is an intriguing trade chip to follow

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Another possibility for the Red Sox, according to people briefed on their thinking, is to continue loading up on pitching," Rosenthal reported. "The Sox have been one of the teams talking to the Milwaukee Brewers about right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is entering his walk year."

Rosenthal and fellow insider with The Athletic, Will Sammon, reported this past weekend that if the Brewers move Peralta, they are looking for a "young, major-league ready replacement."

The Red Sox have two big league-ready pitching prospects in Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, who both made their MLB debut in 2025. Also, the club has 26-year-old hurler Brayan Bello on a long-term contract, who was the subject of some trade rumors of his own earlier in the offseason. If the Brewers could get their hands on any of these three, it would make a Peralta deal worth considering, seeing how he will be a free agent next offseason. If not, Peralta is worth keeping until the trade deadline at least, unless another team has a comparable hurler to offer.

