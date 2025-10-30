Brewers All-Star Reportedly Is Surprise Trade Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers are no stranger to trading away All-Star closers, that's for sure.
Milwaukee traded away Josh Hader back in 2022 in one of the most polarizing deals in recent memory for the organization. The Brewers followed up by trading Devin Williams before the 2025 season began. Now, the Brewers could end up moving his replacement Trevor Megill as well, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Who is on the trade block? During a season wrap-up press conference, newly promoted president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said trading ace Freddy Peralta with one year remaining before free agency was 'not at the front of my mind.' But the Brewers’ recent history says they could flip Peralta this winter for young, controllable players in the coming months as part of Milwaukee’s ongoing effort to compete for the postseason year after year," McCalvy said. "They did it with Corbin Burnes going into the 2024 season and with Devin Williams last winter.
"Other possible trade chips include All-Star closer Trevor Megill, who has two years of club control remaining, and, if they're absolutely bowled over by an offer, (William Contreras)."
Milwaukee shouldn't trade Trevor Megill yet
This is a trend that the Brewers have followed, but it still seems a bit early to move Megill. It's not as if Megill is exceptionally expensive. He made just under $2 million in 2025, but is due for a raise in arbitration after logging a 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances and earning his first All-Star nod.
It's too early in the offseason to know if the Brewers will move Megill, but it's not a good sign. He's under team control and won't be a free agent until 2028, but Milwaukee hasn't been afraid to trade high-end relievers over the last few years so there is precedent here. With the way the Brewers have built bullpens and found ways to win games, at this point they seemingly can get the benefit of the doubt. But, still, Megill is in a different situation than Williams was last year, for example. Williams is going to be a free agent this offseason. Milwaukee traded him one year before free agency but Megill won't be a free agent after the 2026 season.
There's a real argument that the Brewers should keep Megill. He was a key piece in 2025 and isn't just one season away from free agency. They could always look to move him next offseason. But, his value is high right now. The Brewers have found success even after trading Hader and Williams away. Each time, another pitcher stepped up and was an All-Star. If the Brewers opt to follow a similar path, they'll probably find another hurler to pick up the mantle and do it well. But, still, they should avoid this idea.
