Brewers Could Benefit From Poaching Braves All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in the regular season but are now on the outside looking in with the World Series close to ending.
The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers team that knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs. Milwaukee was phenomenal in the regular season, but cracks started to come through in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers got swept by Los Angeles and scored just four runs throughout the series, one each game.
Down the stretch, it was discussed a lot how the Brewers didn't have a ton of pop in the middle of the lineup. Milwaukee won games by doing all of the little things right -- and better than everyone else. But, you need some power as well in the playoffs. For example, the Blue Jays launched two homers before the Dodgers even batted on Wednesday. It set the tone and Toronto did enough throughout the rest of the game to get the win. Milwaukee needs more pop like that this offseason and one guy that the club should consider signing is three-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna.
The Brewers should sign Marcell Ozuna
Ozuna has been an outfielder throughout his career, but now at 34 years old pretty much is just a designated hitter. Christian Yelich saw a lot of time at DH in 2025 and shined, but if he can see more time in the outfield in 2026, Ozuna is the type of bat Milwaukee should consider filling the DH spot with.
In 2025, he had 21 homers and 68 RBIs. A somewhat down year for his standards, but he would've been tied for second on the Brewers in homers and fifth on the team in RBIs. He's starting to get on the older side, but in 2024 he had 39 homers and 104 RBIs. That was just one season ago. In 2023, he had 40 homers and 100 RBIs.
Spotrac is projecting Ozuna to land a two-year deal just north of $27 million this offseason. That shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. For example, the Brewers gave Rhys Hoskins a two-year, $34 million deal that had an $18 million player option for 2025. Getting Ozuna at a lower price point would be nice and would give the Brewers the pop they need.
Milwaukee does all of the little things right and has an inexpensive roster. But, the Brewers need more power and Ozuna is someone who can provide that.
More MLB: Brewers Found Another Diamond In The Rough In 2025