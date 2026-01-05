Yankees, Mets Predicted To Miss On Trade For Brewers' $15 Million Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the game of baseball right now. They're coming off a dominant regular season that saw them finish with the best record in baseball.

After being eliminated in the postseason, all eyes turned to the team's ace, Freddy Peralta.

Peralta sits on an expiring contract now. The Brewers likely don't have the money to sign him to a contract extension ahead of the season. They almost certainly don't have the money to sign him in free agency next winter.

As a result, trade rumors have swirled. The New York Mets and New York Yankees are seen as the top suitors for the righty. Both teams could make a run at him on the trade block in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a projection for the Brewers' starting rotation next season. Peralta was a centerpiece of the rotation, which indicates that Reuter doesn't believe Milwaukee will trade the ace ahead of opening day.

Freddy Peralta could be staying in Milwaukee this year

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"A trade of ace Freddy Peralta ahead of the final season of his contract remains a very real possibility, but for now he is penciled into Milwaukee's projected rotation alongside fellow frontline starter Brandon Woodruff," Reuter wrote. "It could be Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson and Chad Patrick battling for the final two spots on the starting staff, and the prediction of Patrick being the odd-man out is a product of how well he pitched in a relief role in the playoffs, making him the best candidate of the three to start the season in the bullpen."

The Mets and Yankees should be making very aggressive offers for Peralta, but there's a chance the Brewers refuse to trade him.

With Peralta on the roster, the Brewers have a World Series contender in Milwaukee. They're a move or two in the right direction away from having a chance to finish with the top record in baseball again next season.

If the Brewers aren't blown away by an offer for Peralta, they don't need to trade him. They can deal him away if there's a team willing to overpay, but the Brewers aren't in a positon where they're forced to move on from him.

