Brewers Already Seeing Benefits From Offseason Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few shocking moves this offseason including trades that sent Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin to different contenders.

In the Peralta trade, the Brewers were able to land two talented prospects: Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Both prospects are in spring camp with the Brewers and they both have a chance to make a name for themselves in the near future.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently listed Williams as the Brewers' top non-roster invite of spring training this year, noting that he could compete for a job in the big leagues as early as this spring.

Jett Williams has already looked good for the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams (76) works with Nashville Sounds bench coach David Tufo, center, and infield coordinator Andrew Romine at third base during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Shortstop Jesús Made is the better prospect (and one of the best in baseball) and will be in camp as an NRI, but we'll go with Williams, the headliner in the Freddy Peralta trade with the Mets," Axisa wrote. "Soon after the trade, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he will focus on shortstop this spring after spending time at second base and in center field in the minors.

"Williams is Brewers-sized (listed at 5-foot-7) and he's coming off a .261/.363/.465 slash line with 17 home runs and 34 steals between Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. I wouldn't call it likely, but there is a chance Williams wins a job outright in spring training, especially after the Caleb Durbin trade opened an infield spot. I expect Williams to make his MLB debut this coming season one way or another."

With the Brewers trading Durbin and opening up a hole in the infield, Williams looks like the long-term candidate to take the spot. This could be at third base, or it could involve Williams slotting in at second base or shortstop while shuffling the rest of the infield around to make it work.

Either way, he's the most interesting non-roster invite for the Brewers because he has a chance to win a starting job right now.

It seems like the Brewers will enter the season with a platoon of David Hamilton against righties and Luis Rengifo against lefties, but if Williams puts together a dominant couple of weeks, he could steal the job before openign day.

Either way, Williams has a bright future in Milwaukee.

