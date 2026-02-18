Brewers Already Under Fire for Controversial $22 Million Signing

The Milwaukee Brewers never really seem to make big moves in free agency, but this offseason, they extended the qualifying offer of just over $22 million to veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Shockingly, Woodruff accepted the offer and returned to Milwaukee, making him one of the highest paid Brewers players in history in terms of average annual value.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly isn't a fan of the Woodruff signing though. Kelly called it a potential bust deal and suggested it could come back to haunt the Brewers this season, especially if Woodruff can't stay healthy.

Brandon Woodruff deal could come back to bite the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Brandon Woodruff accepted the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Brewers this offseason," Kelly wrote. "While some say there's no such thing as a bad one-year deal, that theory will be tested if Woodruff isn't able to stay healthier than he has in recent seasons. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season recovering from right shoulder surgery. It took him until July 6 to make his 2025 debut, and to his credit, he was excellent over 12 starts, posting a 3.20 ERA.

"But then a lat strain ended his season in mid-September. Woodruff is excellent when healthy, but it's hard to feel great about his durability entering his age-33 season. To make matters worse, the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the Mets in January, so it will burn even more this year if Woodruff can't stay healthy, even if there's reason to be excited about Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester."

Woodruff struggled with health last year and $22 million is a lot of money for the Brewers. If he struggles on the field or with injuries, this contract is going to be a complete bust.

But the Brewers need to have a veteran leader in their rotation. He's the only veteran on the staff with pitchers like Kyle Harrison, Brandon Sproat, Jacob Misiorowski, and Quinn Priester behind him. Losing Woodruff likely would have meant the team had to keep Freddy Peralta. In the long run, the Peralta trade is likely going to age pretty well for Milwaukee.

Either way, it's hard to predict a contract to be a bad one based on a hypothetical injury this season.

