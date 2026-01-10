Brewers' Asking Price For Freddy Peralta Reportedly Revealed

The chatter around Major League Baseball seemingly is starting to heat up a bit with Spring Training roughly one month away.

Over the course of the last week, a few minor moves have been made around the league. The Milwaukee Brewers haven't struck yet, but they have been the subject of plenty of rumors. Things are starting to get a bit more serious. Ketel Marte, who was on the trade block, reportedly has been taken off of it. Freddy Peralta, who has been the subject trade rumors all offseason, seemingly has had his name out there more. For example, on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Brewers are looking for a "young, major-league ready replacement" and that the New York Mets potentially are in the "best position" for him.

"If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to trade All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta, they ideally will want the return to include a young, major-league ready replacement," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Interested teams might resist, knowing they would get only one year of club control with Peralta. But any team that acquires him also would gain the inside track on signing him to an extension — the kind that is beyond the Brewers’ comfort level. Peralta’s agency, ACES, has been open to such deals in the past.

Freddy Peralta is the subject of endless rumors

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Of the clubs in the mix for Peralta, the New York Mets might be in the best position to part with a prized young arm – and they can do it without offering top prospect Nolan McLean. Two of the Mets’ other youngsters, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, reached the majors last season. Christian Scott, another with major-league experience, is nearing the end of his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery.'

Rosenthal and Sammon also mentioned the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers as options while mentioning JR Ritchie (Atlanta), Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodríguez (New York), Payton Tolle, Connelly Early (Boston), River Ryan, Emmett Sheehan, and Gavin Stone (Los Angeles) as other options.

While the Peralta sweepstakes is still ongoing, this is a notable update.

