Brewers-Astros Trade Speculation Heating Up; Ace Could Fit In Houston
The Milwaukee Brewers have a very difficult decision to make with their ace, Freddy Peralta, this offseason.
Peralta is entering the final year of his contract, and it doesn't seem like there's much of a chance for him to re-sign with Milwaukee. As a result, the Brewers could trade the ace for a haul this offseason, like they did with Corbin Burnes two years ago, instead of letting him walk in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently predicted the Brewers would cut ties with Peralta in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros this winter.
Freddy Peralta trade buzz is heating up
"One way to pivot would be trading for Milwaukee Brewers' ace Freddy Peralta. It might seem surprising for the Brewers to consider trading Peralta after reaching the NLCS, but he's entering his contract year and will likely price his way out of Milwaukee's comfort zone next winter," Kelly wrote. "Like the Cleveland Guardians did with Josh Naylor last offseason after reaching the ALCS, it might make sense for the Brewers to maximize Peralta's value now. Milwaukee will surely exercise Peralta's comically-low $8 million club option for 2026.
"Considering Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings pitched in 2025, teams will be lined up to trade for him, even if it's only for one season. Spencer Arrighetti would be an interesting piece for the Brewers to target. A right thumb fracture and inflammation to his right elbow made 2025 a lost season for the 25-year-old. The guess here is that Astros wouldn't want to part with him since he won't even become arbitration eligible until 2027, but the Brewers should find out."
The Astros certainly have the young assets to make a trade for Peralta. The Brewers would likely hunt at least one big league ready pitching prospect to help soften the blow of losing the righty.
The Astros need to add pitching this winter with Framber Valdez hitting the open market. Adding Peralta to replace Valdez would surprisingly be an upgrade for Houston, which is exactly what it needs to take the division back from the Seattle Mariners.
If the price is right, this idea makes sense for both sides.
