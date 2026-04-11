Brewers Biggest Changes Since Opening Day

It doesn't seem to matter who the Milwaukee Brewers trade away or lose in free agency, they remain among the best teams in the league. The Brewers, they are in fact, inevitable.

Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets this past offseason and it hasn't mattered in the standings for the club. Milwaukee is tied for first place in the National League Central with an 8-5 record after 13 games. The Mets are 7-7 on the season. Every offseason the Brewers seemingly move in silence, outside of trading a star or two away it seems, but the product on the field remains the same.

Injuries don't even seem to matter when it comes to this team. The Brewers don't have arguably their best overall player right now in Jackson Chourio, but again, they just keep finding success.

With all of that being said, here are the biggest changes for the Brewers so far this season.

First Base

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) grounds out to shallow right field Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game on Monday October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Vaughn was the Brewers' Opening Day first baseman. Unfortunately, he's on the Injured List after he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand, which required surgery. Jake Bauers has gotten an extended look in his absence and has three homers and nine RBIs in 12 games. That's pretty solid production and is yet another example of the Brewers' mentality of always having the next guy ready to go. Bauers was in left field on Opening Day. Now, he's getting plenty of time at first base. He was the No. 5 hitter for Milwaukee on Friday and went 2-for-3 with his third homer of the year while facing the Washington Nationals.

The Lineup Has Shifted

On Opening Day, the Brewers' lineup had Brice Turang, William Contreras and Christian Yelich in the top three spots. That hasn't changed. On Opening Day, Vaughn was the No. 4 hitter, but now he's on the IL. Garrett Mitchell was batting eighth on Opening Day, but was the No. 4 hitter on Friday. Bauers was the No. 5 hitter on Opening Day and was the No. 5 hitter on Friday, but at first base. Luis Rengifo wasn't in the Opening Day lineup.

On Friday, he was batting sixth and playing third base. Sal Frelick dropped from No. 6 on Opening Day to No. 7 on Friday. Blake Perkins wasn't in the lineup on Opening Day, but is now playing left field with Bauers at first base. David Hamilton got the start at shortstop on Friday and was batting ninth after starting at third base on Opening Day. When you have utility guys like Hamilton and Rengifo, you're going to see them bounce around all over the infield and that's exactly what Milwaukee has done.