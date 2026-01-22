Brewers Boss Opens Up After Freddy Peralta-Mets Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers landed two intriguing pieces on Wednesday night, but at the cost of Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers.

Of the two, Peralta will be talked about the most, but Myers is talented in his own right. This is a guy who had a 3.00 ERA in 27 total appearances in 2024 as a rookie -- including 25 starts. He didn't get as much time in the majors in 2025, but still had a 3.55 ERA in 22 appearances, including six starts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In exchange for Peralta and Myers, the Brewers got former New York Mets No. 3 prospect Jett Williams and former No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat. Williams is now the No. 3 prospect in the Brewers' system, whereas Sproat is the team's No. 6 prospect. Both are knocking on the big league door and can help this club out for a long time, but losing Peralta is tough.

The Brewers traded away a star

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the deal got done, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold opened up about the team moving on from Peralta.

"Jett and Brandon are two of the up-and-coming talents in baseball," Arnold said. "We are adding both a dynamic athlete and exciting arm to the organization that we see impacting the Major League team for years to come. ... Decisions like this are never easy. Freddy will always be a beloved member of the Brewers family who positively affected the team and community both on and off the field.

"We watched him grow from a 19-year-old prospect into an All-Star. We would also like to recognize the contributions from Tobias, a testament to our player development and scouting group who overcame adversity to become a key contributor."

Peralta grew up in the Brewers' system and now will join the Mets one season away from free agency and likely a life-altering, lucrative contract. It was a good run in Milwaukee for Peralta and he will be missed. The Mets are certainly getting a good one.

More MLB: Brewers-Mets Freddy Peralta Swap Reunites Him With Familiar Face