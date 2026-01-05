Brewers Bring Fan-Favorite Daniel Vogelbach Back In New Role

The Milwaukee Brewers announced changes to the coaching staff on Monday.

Milwaukee will return to the diamond in February as Spring Training kicks off. The season will begin in March and the Brewers will try to win another National League Central title. One thing that is true is that the Brewers will need a bit more offense in 2026. Milwaukee's pitching staff was lights-out in 2025. The Brewers got on base well, but lacked thump in the middle of the order. On Monday, the club announced changes to the coaching staff in general, including the return of Daniel Vogelbach as a hitting coach, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Former slugger Daniel Vogelbach is coming back to the Brewers as one of two new hitting coaches, part of a major reorganization of manager Pat Murphy’s staff for 2026," McCalvy wrote. "The moves include promotions for Jim Henderson (from assistant pitching coach to "pitching coordinator") and Jason Lane (from third-base coach to “offense and strategy coordinator”). Also getting a promotion is Eric Theisen, who joined the Major League staff last season as a hitting coach but now will be “lead hitting coach,” heading a three-man crew that includes newcomers Guillermo Martinez and Vogelbach.

The Brewers made changes on Monday

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Brewers fans will remember Vogelbach from his stint with Milwaukee from 2020-21, including his dramatic walk-off grand slam against the Cardinals on Sept. 5, 2021, as the team was closing in on a division title. His and Martinez’s arrivals come after hitting coach Connor Dawson left the Brewers for a job with the Royals, and after longtime Brewers instructor Al LeBoeuf was not renewed as lead hitting coach following one season in that role. LeBoeuf is moving to a different, unspecified role in the organization."

Milwaukee clearly is in a good place overall. The Brewers won a franchise-best 97 games in 2025 and have much of the nucleus of the team still intact. This club should be able to be very good in 2026 and this is a way for the organization to take it to another level.

