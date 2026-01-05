What Brewers Fans Should Know About Freddy Peralta's Trade Market

The Milwaukee Brewers are an intriguing team to follow each offseason.

Milwaukee's front office should be given the benefit of the doubt. We're smack dab in the middle of the golden age of Brewers baseball and they find a way to contend year in and year out. But Milwaukee has to get creative to do this. The Brewers aren't a big-market team like the New York Yankees or New York Mets and can just throw money at their problems. The Brewers have gotten to where they are by developing young talent and taking strategic swings when necessary.

The Brewers have made a habit of trading veterans away a year before free agency to maximize returns, which is why Freddy Peralta has been the subject of as much trade buzz as he has this offseason. Milwaukee arguably shouldn't trade him. But again, the Brewers are no stranger to building a sustainable winner and that has meant trading veteran stars before.

The Brewers ace is getting plenty of buzz

Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon gave an update on where things stand with Peralta, including the teams currently showing interest in the ace.

"The Freddy Peralta talks are about to resume in earnest," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Both New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest. Some low-revenue clubs that can absorb Peralta’s $8 million salary are in play as well.

"The Brewers’ price, even with Peralta under club control for one more season, remains high. A major-league-ready starting pitcher figures to be part of the desired return, so the team can remain a contender. And the calculus also includes this: Any team that acquires Peralta can recoup one prospect by making him a qualifying offer and receiving a likely Competitive Balance Round A pick in the low 30s in 2027."

Milwaukee has been fortunate to have Peralta for the last eight seasons. It would be great to have that partnership continue. But if a team makes an offer that the Brewers can't refuse, they have shown that they can turn veterans into solid, cost-controlled pieces.

