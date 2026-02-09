Brewers' Caleb Durbin Trade Clears Way for Highly Touted Prospect's Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a lot more active this offseason than many anticipated they would be.

Coming into the offseason, there were rumblings that the Brewers would trade expiring ace Freddy Peralta, but they mulled on it for months before a deal came together. The Brewers eventually sent Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat.

A few weeks later, the Brewers agreed to another trade, this time sending Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. According to multiple reports, including one from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Brewers agreed to send Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Comp B pick to the Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This trade leaves a big hole at third base for the Brewers. They could use Hamilton, acquired in the deal, to slot in at third base, but there are other options available, too.

Jett Williams could be in Milwaukee sooner than anticipated

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) catches a ground ball and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Williams, acquired in the Peralta trade, is one of the answers to replace Durbin, but there's early speculation that he won't slot in at third base because he's never played the position. But Williams is a versatile defender with the speed, athleticism, arm, and talent to slot in at third base. He could be the easy replacement for Durbin at third base if the Brewers believe he's ready for the big leagues on opening day.

But there's another answer to this problem that also sees Williams in the starting lineup.

The Brewers could slide Joey Ortiz over to third base. Ortiz played third base for the Brewers before they lost Willy Adames in free agency. Ortiz was arguably a better defender at third base than he was at shortstop. This would free up shortstop for Williams to slide in and debut.

Either way, Williams will likely have a spot in Milwaukee's infield within the next year or so. The Brewers freed up a spot for Williams on Monday. Time will tell how he factors in with the Brewers this season.

More MLB: Brewers Send Caleb Durbin, More to Red Sox in Shocking Trade