Brewers Called Possible Trade Fit for Astros Two-Time All-Star

The Milwaukee Brewers won 97 games last season and secured their third straight National League Central title. Unfortunately, they fell short in the NLCS at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This past offseason, they traded Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the New York Mets and sent Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. They landed some solid pieces in exchange, especially on the pitching side, but there is a bit of a void at third base with Durbin gone.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed some early trade candidates. Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes was one of them, and the Brewers were listed as a possible landing spot.

Brewers could use more offense

Isaac Paredes (15)

"The 27-year-old is under control through 2027 and can play either infield corner, though his extreme pull approach plays better in some parks than others," Axisa wrote. "Still, quality infielders are hard to find these days."

The Astros are currently dealing with a logjam in their infield, which is why Paredes has popped up in trade rumors. The deadline is still months away, so it remains to be seen if he will ultimately end up in another uniform.

For the Brewers, he would be a solid veteran presence in their lineup. The slugger hit .254 with 20 home runs, 53 RBI and an .809 OPS last season with Houston. The Brewers now have a lot of pitching depth, so if they were to pursue somebody like Paredes, they could trade from their supply of arms to make a deal happen.

The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star and has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have Jett Williams and Joey Ortiz as options at third base as the season gets underway, but if they struggle at the plate, it might make sense for Milwaukee to give the Astros a call about Paredes.

The Brewers are trying for their fourth straight NL Central title and fifth in the last six years. The deadline is still months away, but if they need help offensively, Paredes might be a good fit for them as they look to remain on top in the division and return to the postseason.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Brewers' internal options and if they'll be forced to ultimately make a trade to boost their offense later in the season.