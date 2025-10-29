Brewers Can’t Afford Let Former All-Star Pitcher Leave In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers put together a magical 2025 season, finishing with a franchise-record 97 wins and the best record in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, their storybook run ended abruptly with a sweep in the National League Championship Series at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Two of the Brewers’ top starters are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Brandon Woodruff could command a major payday and have a ton of suitors, and while the Brewers will likely explore bringing him back, Jose Quintana’s situation feels more realistic for a small-market club like Milwaukee.
Now, the Brewers enter what could be a very important offseason, and keeping Quintana should be near the top of their priority list.
Why the Brewers Need Quintana Back in 2026
The veteran left-hander signed a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason and delivered steady results once again. Despite battling through some injuries late in the year, he posted an 11–7 record with a 3.96 ERA across 24 starts and 131 ⅔ innings pitched.
That kind of production at an affordable price is hard to replace, and for a Brewers team that values consistency and leadership, re-signing Quintana makes perfect sense.
Quintana brings more than numbers. He’s a veteran presence who knows how to handle big moments and manage young pitching staffs — something this Brewers rotation desperately needs.
Milwaukee’s projected 2026 rotation will likely feature young arms like Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, and Robert Gasser. While each has potential, the Brewers can’t risk overexposing their young talent. A reliable veteran like Quintana next to Freddy Peralta would help stabilize the staff and make Milwaukee’s rotation one of the strongest in the National League.
At 36 years old, the former All-Star won’t break the bank and should be open to another team-friendly deal. For a small-market team that doesn’t typically make splashy free-agent signings, keeping Quintana in the fold is exactly the kind of smart, low-risk move that keeps the Brewers competitive year after year.
The Brewers made just one free-agent signing last offseason — and it was Jose Quintana. He rewarded them with stability, leadership, and postseason experience. Letting him walk now would be a mistake, especially at his price point.
If Milwaukee truly wants to stay atop the NL Central and make another deep postseason run in 2026, re-signing Jose Quintana should be one of their top offseason priorities.
More MLB: Brewers Should Sign 2-Time All-Star If Brandon Woodruff Walks