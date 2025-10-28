Brewers Should Sign 2-Time All-Star If Brandon Woodruff Walks
The Milwaukee Brewers should prioritize bringing back Brandon Woodruff this offseason.
But, the ball isn't fully in the Brewers' court. The Brewers' fan-favorite has a mutual option for the 2026 season worth $20 million with a $10 million buyout. We'll see what happens with that decision very soon with the deadline being five days after the World Series ends.
If Milwaukee does end up losing Woodruff, it should add another veteran pitcher into the mix. There are trade rumors around Freddy Peralta and José Quintana has a $15 million mutual option. If the Brewers end up needing to make an addition, one player the club should target is two-time All-Star Walker Buehler.
The case for signing Walker Buehler
Buehler didn't have a great 2025 season, to say the least. He inked a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox worth just over $21 million. He struggled, though, and actually got released by Boston. Buehler logged a 5.45 ERA in 23 total appearances, including 22 starts with the Red Sox.
After being released, he looked more like himself in a small sample with the Philadelphia Phillies. Buehler had a 0.66 ERA in three appearances, including two starts.
Right now, Spotrac is projecting his market value to be just over $10 million across one season. At 31 years old, he's worth a flier, but only in the case that the Brewers lose at least Woodruff. Milwaukee has proven over the years that it can get the most out of the pitchers on its roster. The Brewers seemingly have a pitching factory. If there was any team that could get him back to his peak, it would be Milwaukee on a prove-it deal.
Buehler has a 3.52 career ERA in 157 total appearances in the major leagues. In 2021, he had a 2.47 ERA in 33 starts before injuries completely derailed his career. He wasn't great in 2025, but he showed that he's healthy. Now, he's one more year removed from missing significant time. Bringing back Woodruff should be the priority, but Buehler wouldn't be a bad backup plan.
