Brewers Can’t Pass Up Brandon Woodruff’s Predicted Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers have been fortunate to have Brandon Woodruff as a member of the organization since he was drafted in the 11th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.
Woodruff made his big league debut in 2017 and although he has dealt with some injuries at times, he is a homegrown All-Star and is worth keeping around moving forward into 2026 and beyond. For Woodruff, he has a $20 million mutual option for 2026 with a $10 million buyout.
He made 12 starts in 2025 for the Brewers and had a 3.20 ERA and an 83-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 2/3 innings pitched. It'll be interesting to see how the two sides handle the mutual option. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted Woodruff to land a deal in the neighborhood of two years and $22 million if he hits the market.
"Woodruff missed all of the 2024 season and part of this year after undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2023. He made his 2025 debut in July and became a legitimate contender for Comeback Player of the Year with 12 strong starts (3.20 ERA, 0.912 WHIP).
"However, a right lat strain in late September forced him to miss the playoffs. Obviously, the medical risk assessment will determine what types of offers he gets in free agency, but if healthy, he could be one of the best value signings in free agency...Contract prediction: 2-years, $22 million."
The Brewers can't let Brandon Woodruff walk
Woodruff's buyout being as high as it is at $10 million is what makes the decision difficult. But, the two sides will have until five days after the World Series ends to talk before the decision needs to be made on the mutual option.
If Woodruff does hit the market and he ends up signing a two-year deal with an annual value around $11 million, Milwaukee needs to be all over that. Not even just because of the fact that he's a homegrown star and fan-favorite.
He will be another year removed from injury in 2026. Even in a small sample size in 2025, he showed that he still has it despite missing all of the 2024 season. Arguably, he should be even better next year. Getting an All-Star-level pitcher at that price is too good of an opportunity to pass up. Even if the Brewers don't want to spend, losing Woodruff in general would be tough. Losing him at that price would be devastating.
Before the World Series ends, the Brewers should see if they can work something out before the option decision deadline. No matter what, though, Woodruff should be back in 2026.
