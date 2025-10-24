Brewers Christian Yelich Could Win Important Award For Fourth Time
The Milwaukee Brewers won 97 games during the 2025 regular season. That set a franchise record and was ultimately good for the best record in Major League Baseball.
Unfortunately, they fell short in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are going for back-to-back World Series titles. The Brewers now turn their attention to the offseason, where questions await.
However, amidst the heartbreak of being swept in the NLCS, some good news was revealed earlier this week. The Silver Slugger finalists were announced for both the National League and American League. The Brewers had one nominee among the designated hitter group, that being Christian Yelich.
The Silver Slugger Case For Christian Yelich
Yelich certainly had a strong season. He hit .264/.343/.452 with 29 home runs, 103 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 3.1 Wins Above Replacement and a .795 OPS.
Unfortunately, that success didn't translate to October. His bat went quiet in the NLCS, and without it, the Brewers were rendered helpless against the elite Dodgers pitching staff. But Yelich certainly has a strong case to be named a Silver Slugger in the Senior Circuit.
Last year, he hit for a higher average and had a better OPS, but hit 11 home runs during the regular season. This year, his power returned in full force, as he hit for his highest total of homers since the 2018 season, when he had 36.
The Brewers didn't have much power in their lineup this year. They found other ways to score runs and win games, but Yelich provided power of his own, and the Brewers certainly benefitted from that as they cruised to an NL Central title for the fourth time in the last five years.
He has won three Silver Slugger awards and certainly has a case to win his fourth this year. The problem, however, is that he is competing against Kyle Schwarber and Shohei Ohtani for the designated hitter spot.
Brice Turang was nominated among second baseman and is competing against Nico Hoerner and Ketel Marte, so he has a better chance of potentially winning the award. But even with Yelich facing some tough competition for the award, he should at least be considered despite Ohtani and Schwarber's exploits.
It will be interesting to see what the final results look like. Turang has a better shot at winning a Silver Slugger than Yelich, but Yelich certainly made a strong case thanks to his bounce-back year.
