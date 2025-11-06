Brewers Could Add Blue Jays Former All-Star To Fortify Rotation For 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers delivered a season to remember in 2025, winning a franchise-record 97 games and finishing with the best record in all of Major League Baseball. It was a dream regular season for Brewers fans — full of dominant pitching, clutch hitting, and statement wins.
But when October arrived, the story changed. Milwaukee’s postseason run ended abruptly with a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The sting of falling short has already shifted the focus to the offseason, where the Brewers must address one key area: their starting rotation.
With Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana both hitting free agency, Milwaukee’s front office faces tough choices. Do they bring back familiar faces, or find fresh arms to keep their pitching staff among the league’s best?
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, one name that could make sense for Milwaukee is Chris Bassitt, who he listed as a potential fit for the Brewers on his list of 30 free agents expected to shape the offseason market.
Chris Bassitt Would Be A Smart Fit for Milwaukee
Bassitt is exactly the type of pitcher the Brewers love — experienced, dependable, and affordable. The 36-year-old right-hander was a workhorse for the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays in 2025, posting an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA across 31 starts and one relief outing.
Even at his age, Bassitt remains durable and effective. He’s known for his ability to keep hitters off balance with his cutter and sinker combination, and he consistently eats innings — a major plus for a team that values reliability.
A short-term deal for Bassitt would fit perfectly with Milwaukee’s small-market strategy. The Brewers pulled off a similar move last winter by signing Quintana to a low-risk, high-reward contract. That deal paid off, and Bassitt could be the next veteran to bring stability to the rotation.
The Brewers don’t appear ready to trade Freddy Peralta, their current ace and centerpiece of the rotation. If that remains true, adding Bassitt gives Milwaukee a solid one-two punch while allowing their young arms more time to develop.
Bassitt’s veteran presence and postseason experience would also bring leadership to a pitching staff in transition. He was a key piece of Toronto’s World Series run in 2025, even pitching out of the bullpen when needed — a sign of his versatility and team-first mentality.
Milwaukee has built its recent success on smart, calculated roster moves rather than headline-grabbing free agent splashes. Bassitt fits that mold perfectly: affordable, consistent, and experienced.
If the Brewers want to stay atop the NL Central and make another deep postseason run, they’ll need to fortify their pitching depth — and Bassitt could be just the arm to help them do it.
As the 2025-26 offseason unfolds, don’t be surprised if Milwaukee’s front office makes another savvy move that keeps the team in contention. Signing Chris Bassitt might not be flashy, but it could be exactly what the Brewers need to stay among baseball’s elite.
More MLB: Brewers Send 8-Year Veteran To Free Agency Despite Productive Season