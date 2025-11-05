Brewers Send 8-Year Veteran To Free Agency Despite Productive Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a busy week as the free-agent picture continues to come into focus across Major League Baseball.
Teams and players have five days after the conclusion of the World Series (which happened on Saturday) to make decisions on their various contract options. The Brewers picked up a cheap club option for Freddy Peralta (no-brainer) but everyone else who fell into that category is headed to free agency.
Though he had a strong tenure in Milwaukee (in a limited role), catcher Danny Jansen numbers among those whose options weren't picked up.
Danny Jansen headed to free agency
Jansen officially elected free agency on Monday, after the Brewers declined their half of his $12 million mutual option for next season. That option was part of a one-year, $8.5 million contract originally signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay traded Jansen to Milwaukee to back up starter William Contreras in July, and the eight-year veteran put up a 117 OPS+ in 25 games for the Brewers. But although he was included on the postseason roster, he didn't get off the bench in any of the team's nine playoff games.
In his career, which spans 6 1/2 years with the Toronto Blue Jays, and half a season with the Boston Red Sox, Rays, and Brewers, Jansen is a lifetime .220 hitter with 88 home runs and a solid .726 OPS. The Appleton, Wisconsin native is best known for his sneaky-good offense against left-handed pitching.
It's possible the Brewers could look to bring back Jansen on a less expensive deal, but there is likely a team out there with a less impressive starter who would be willing to offer at least a bigger workload in a backup role with a commensurate salary.
Milwaukee can feel good about its catching situation as long as Contreras is around, which currently stands to last two more years unless he gets traded or extended. Jansen still undoubtedly belongs in the big leagues, but where he fits best will have to play itself out.
