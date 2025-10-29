Brewers Found Another Diamond In The Rough In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers had a great overall regular season in 2025.
Milwaukee battled through adversity early on, but that arguably helped the organization take a step forward and ultimately come away with 97 wins on the season, a new franchise record. The Brewers' rotation specifically took hit after hit early on due to injuries, but ended up being a blessing in disguise. Obviously, the Brewers went out and acquired Quinn Priester, who can be a solid piece for years to come.
But, that's not all. Chad Patrick got an opportunity early on and also showed that he can contribute to this Brewers rotation while being cost-controlled. Patrick was a rookie this season and there was almost no buzz around in back in Spring Training. But, the injuries cleared a path for him to the rotation and he made the most of his. He actually was one of the team's best starters over the first few months of the season. He finished the season with a 3.53 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 23 starts.
Brewers fans should be excited about Chad Patrick
Patrick is just 27 years old and is under team control for years. He's not even at arbitration yet. But, because of the injuries, Milwaukee got an early look at him.
The rotation has questions again with Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, and José Quintana all not guaranteed to be back. Patrick is someone who should give Brewers fans some solace, even if any of the trio don't return.
One thing that has been true about Milwaukee for years is that it somehow always finds the next man up. In 2024, Tobias Myers was in a similar position as a rookie who got more time than expected and shined. In 2025, he took a slight step back and the Brewers needed to continue going back to the drawing board and what do you know? Another rookie stepped up to the plate in Patrick.
There's a long offseason ahead, but Patrick is one of the young guys Brewers fans should be fired up about right now after a great 2025 season.
More MLB: Brewers Most Exciting Prospect For 2026 Has Superstar Potential