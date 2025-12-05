Brewers Could Cut Ties With 32-Year-Old All-Star After Breakout

The Milwaukee Brewers have more potential trade candidates that just Freddy Peralta.

If you have been following along with the Brewers this offseason, Peralta's the name you've likely seen a lot. The second the Brewers got knocked out of the playoffs, the rumors picked back up. The Brewers' front office has shut down the noise left and right, though. For example, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared a quote from president of baseball operations, Matt Arnold, this week shutting down the idea.

Who could be traded by Milwaukee?

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I’m not sure that there’s a scenario that’s been presented that would make any sense for us,” Arnold said as transcribed by McCalvy. “We obviously get hits on him all the time. He’s a very popular target, certainly. But he’s also a huge part of our team and we want to be competitive in 2026. A big part of this is bringing back the core that we had last year.”

Peralta is the guy who has been talked about a lot, but there are other players to keep an eye on as the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer. McCalvy pointed out All-Star closer Trevor Megill as a potential trade candidate.

"Potential trade candidates," McCalvy wrote. "Peralta’s future is the most compelling question mark. The club loves what he does off the field and on it -- the 29-year-old right-hander finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award balloting after going 17-6 during his third straight season with at least 30 starts. He’s also affordable. But those are the same reasons he’s so valuable as a trade chip.

"The Brewers could also consider trading from their outfield depth, or flipping a reliever like All-Star (and arbitration-eligible) closer Megill, since Abner Uribe appears ready to take over the ninth inning. And at some point, they will have to start thinking about star catcher William Contreras, who has two seasons of control remaining before free agency."

Milwaukee has traded two different All-Star closers in recent years in Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Megill is the latest to take the mantle and shine with it. One thing that is important to note with Megill, though, is that he has two seasons of control, not one left. Megill is 32 years old now and has thrived over the last two seasons with the Brewers.

He's surely someone the team could get a good return for, but they arguably should wait another year and add to the bullpen this winter, rather than cutting ties with one of the best arms in it.

