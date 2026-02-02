Brewers’ Critical Offseason Missteps Are Hard to Ignore

The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet this offseason, not making many moves that directly impact the Major League roster. The one big move they did make was the trade of Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the New York Mets. In that deal, they acquired top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

This may ultimately hurt their chances of contending in 2026, as they now don't have a true ace to lead the pitching staff, even if Sproat pans out for them. In fact, they have been far too quiet this offseason. It was a crucial winter for a team that had just won 97 games and made it to the NLCS, and the front office ultimately dropped the ball.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

How Brewers fumbled the offseason

Sep 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (40) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Many might believe that it was the Peralta trade that caused the Brewers to fumble the offseason. However, that isn't the reason why. They picked up two Major League ready players that can help them remain in contention. Sproat can immediately slide into their starting rotation, and they still have Brandon Woodruff.

The problem for the Brewers is that they haven't done much else beyond the Peralta trade. They haven't made any major additions. Granted, this is a small-market team that doesn't like to make big splashes in free agency. But even in the offseason where they traded Corbin Burnes, they made some impactful moves such as signing Rhys Hoskins to boost the lineup.

In addition, they also traded Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals, only bringing back left-hander Angel Zerpa, and the only free agent they've signed thus far is outfielder Akil Baddoo, which hardly helps them going into 2026.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman, and the Brewers simply didn't have a counter for that. They did well in the Peralta trade, and that should set them up for success in the future. But without countering the Bregman signing, the Brewers may have just let the Cubs take control in the National League Central for at least 2026.

Nothing appears to be imminent in terms of adding pieces, so when all is said and done, the Brewers may have ultimately failed in maintaining their roster for the 2026 season this winter.

More MLB: Brewers Predicted to Lose 8-Year Veteran to Nationals in Free Agency