Brewers Executive Shares Honest Take On Freddy Peralta Trade Buzz

The Winter Meetings are now less than a week away, and the Milwaukee Brewers will be an interesting team to watch.

They could potentially have one of the top trade chips in Major League Baseball. Freddy Peralta is in the final year of his contract, and the Brewers have been known to trade players before they enter free agency.

They did it with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams and brought back Major League ready talent that kept them in contention. Earlier this week, president of baseball operations Matt Arnold spoke again about the Peralta rumors and made his stance perfectly clear.

Brewers Exec Discusses Freddy Peralta Rumors

“I’m not sure that there’s a scenario that’s been presented that would make any sense for us,” said Arnold. “We obviously get hits on him all the time. He’s a very popular target, certainly. But he’s also a huge part of our team and we want to be competitive in 2026. A big part of this is bringing back the core that we had last year.”

Once again, the Brewers appear to have no plans to trade Peralta, and it’s the wise move. They need somebody to anchor their rotation, and while Brandon Woodruff is back, there are questions about his ability to stay healthy for a full year.

While Woodruff is capable of being an ace, they still need certainty in their rotation. Peralta won 17 games this past season and posted a 2.70 ERA and 5.5 WAR in 33 starts.

Without Peralta, the Brewers would be in a much different position, and it would be harder for them to contend. They could get a haul for him if they trade him, but that type of move is one for the future, not the present, and the Brewers want to stay competitive in 2026.

In order to do that, Peralta needs to be in a Brewers uniform. The Brewers will continue receiving calls about Peralta, and there will be some teams that are willing to offer them a lot in exchange. But Arnold once again has thrown cold water on the rumors.

It’s going to take an extreme offer for the Brewers to even consider this. For now, fans should plan on Peralta being a part of the team next year.

