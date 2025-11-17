Brewers Expected to Keep 2x All-Star Pitcher Following Injury-Plagued Year

The Milwaukee Brewers had a dream season in 2025, winning 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and advancing all the way to the NLCS.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they were swept by the now back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, there are questions to answer this winter. The team appears unlikely to trade Freddy Peralta, but other questions remain.

Brandon Woodruff is a free agent, and it is unclear if the Brewers are going to be able to bring him back. Fortunately, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes Milwaukee will be able to keep their two-time All-Star.

Brandon Woodruff Should Stay In Milwaukee

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“The small-budget Brewers giving the QO to Woodruff is likely a sign they think he'll decline it, setting them up to get draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere,” Kelly writes.

“We're not as convinced Woodruff will think he can do better in free agency, and given his fondness for Milwaukee, taking the QO might still be his best bet.”

Woodruff was given the qualifying offer of one year and $22.025 million. Ultimately, taking that might be his best option.

While he performed well this year, going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA, injuries remained a problem, and he was limited to 12 starts as a result.

That might hinder his chances of getting a multi-year deal, but ultimately, this might be good news for the Brewers, especially if they keep Peralta around.

They could still have him and Woodruff leading the rotation, and if Woodruff can stay healthy, the Brewers should be in good shape as they try to build off of their 2025 success and return to the top of the NL Central in 2026.

Pitching is their biggest area of need this offseason, but they can alleviate that if they keep Peralta and Woodruff accepts the qualifying offer. That would allow them to stay competitive for at least one more season.

The Brewers will be an interesting team to watch this offseason as they try to piece together their pitching staff for 2026. But Woodruff potentially staying would make things a lot easier for Milwaukee next season and could help them make a deeper run in the postseason after their success in 2025.

We’ll see if Woodruff ultimately accepts the qualifying offer and stays.

