Brewers Expected To Keep All-Star Unless Blown Away

Who will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation in 2026?

Right now, Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski are the safest bets. Brandon Woodruff was tendered the qualifying offer, although there hasn't been an update on that yet as of writing. Freddy Peralta is under team control, but has been at the center of ongoing trade rumors.

Guys like Chad Patrick, Tobias Myers, and Logan Henderson all could be options as well, to go along with an external addition.

For Peralta specifically, he should be back. He's the glue that holds this entire rotation together. Peralta logged a 2.70 ERA in 2025 while making 33 starts for Milwaukee, the most of any pitcher on the roster. Priester and José Quintana were tied for second with 24 starts apiece. Fortunately, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray made it sound like a deal isn't going to happen, unless the Brewers are blown away.

The Brewers have a decision to make with Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What I heard: Teams are poking around on Peralta," Murray said. "On a potential Freddy Peralta trade, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold told me: “I anticipate him being part of our team moving forward.” This has always felt like the most likely scenario. At just $8 million in 2026, Peralta is incredibly affordable. He also is mightily important to the clubhouse and the franchise views this as a situation similar to Willy Adames: He’s a player who is just so vital that trading him would be very, very difficult.

"It’s not impossible. The Brewers will listen to inquiries. But it will take a lot for him to leave Milwaukee via trade this winter. What I believe: Brewers love his deal and impact, so it’ll take a haul."

The fact that Murray called a potential deal "very, very difficult" should be music to Brewers fans' ears. Either the Brewers end up hanging on and keeping the ace, or they deal him for a package that is too big to pass up. In either situation, the Brewers arguably would be in good shape. Milwaukee should keep him, though.

