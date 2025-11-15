Brewers Reportedly Called Around About Surprise Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers have gone somewhat under-the-radar so far this offseason.

There's been chatter about Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, but nothing too much outside of that. For Peralta, rumors have pointed to the team not trading him away. For Woodruff, the Brewers offered him the qualifying offer and now are just waiting to see if he will accept it.

On Friday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden dropped a new nugget involving Milwaukee. Bowden listed a few teams that reportedly have made calls about adding catching depth this offseason, and the Brewers were one of them.

The Brewers reportedly are looking around

"I find the catching market interesting as the Nationals have joined the Rays, Padres, Astros, Brewers and Rangers in making calls to improve their depth at the position," Bowden said. "The teams getting the most calls and texts about catchers are the Orioles (on Adley Rutschman), the Royals (on prospect Blake Mitchell), the White Sox (on Edgar Quero) and the Mariners (on prospect Harry Ford)."

This is surprising for two reasons. First and foremost, the Brewers brought over a solid veteran catcher ahead of the trade deadline in Danny Jansen. He was good for the Brewers down the stretch, but Milwaukee turned down his mutual option to send him to free agency. So, the Brewers already had a veteran option that they traded for just a few months ago.

When the Brewers opted to let Jansen walk, the idea made sense because the second reason why it's surprising is that the Brewers reportedly have called about catcher deals. That is that the Brewers have No. 4 prospect Jeferson Quero right on the doorstep of making the jump to the big leagues. It made sense to let Jansen walk because Quero is near the big leagues and seemingly would make the jump to be the backup behind William Contreras. But, if the Brewers are looking for another catcher, why did they just not pick up Jansen's option?

It's early in the offseason and there are always more rumors going around than actual deals that get done. But, it's a little surprising to see this idea from Bowden.

