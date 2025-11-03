Brewers Facing Complicated Brandon Woodruff Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers' first really impactful decision of the offseason involves Brandon Woodruff.
Players and teams have until five days after the World Series to make decisions on options in contracts. For Woodruff, that isn't a super simple decision. Woodruff has a $20 million mutual option, but what makes it more difficult is the fact that there is also a $10 million buyout attached to it.
Woodruff is a homegrown star and is someone who arguably should be back for the organization in 2026. You would think that he would've had rust after missing the entire 2024 season and most of the 2023 campaign, but he still pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts this season in his return to the majors.
He's just 32 years old and if he can stay healthy, he has what it takes to be a frontline starting pitcher. When Woodruff was injured, he signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal to return to Milwaukee with this option for 2026.
The Milwaukee Brewers should find a way to keep Brandon Woodruff around
For Woodruff, if the deal gets picked up then he gets a raise to $20 million and will have a chance to prove that he can sustain his success for a whole season and then look to cash in with a long-term deal next offseason. But, there's an argument that if he declines it, he could get that $10 million buyout and maybe there will be a team willing to hand him a multi-year deal right now, even with the question marks.
For Milwaukee, it arguably should be able to afford $20 million to Woodruff. The club just had its best regular season in franchise history and should be aggressive and try to take it a step forward. If Woodruff can stay healthy and pitch at the level he was before, $20 million would look like a steal. If they decline the deal, they have to still pay the $10 million buyout, anyway, so what's the harm of another $10 million to give yourself an All-Star-level pitcher?
It's rare to see a mutual option get exercised, but in this case it could make sense for both sides, although obviously there are also cons for both sides.
All in all, Woodruff is a homegrown star who makes this team better. Milwaukee should find a way to keep him, even if that means picking up the mutual option.
