Mariners Slugger Is Solution Brewers Need This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that very well could be among baseball's best once again in 2026.
Milwaukee has a cheap, young core in place for years to come, including guys like Jackson Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, and Caleb Durbin among many others. Plus, you can't forget about star slugger Christian Yelich and Freddy Peralta, if the Brewers don't trade him.
The Brewers have the pieces in place already to make it so the 2025 season wasn't a fluke. But, that shouldn't be good enough for the front office. Milwaukee actually won four more games in the regular season than the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers did. This is a team that can compete with the best of the best, but needs to creatively add pieces. The Brewers may not make a nine-figure commitment, like the Dodgers. But, there are guys who will be available who can help and will be cheaper.
ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column on Monday with the "best fits" for the top free agents and interestingly floated the Brewers among the fits for Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez.
The Brewers should absolutely sign Eugenio Suárez
"Other possible fits: Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners. The Brewers (.234, 11 HR, .650 OPS) and Tigers (.221, 11 HR, .629) both made the playoffs despite subpar production at third base. Milwaukee loves high-contact offensive players, so maybe Suárez doesn't fit there, and Detroit might not want to add another high-strikeout rate guy in the middle of the lineup on top of Riley Greene. The D-backs and Mariners are familiar with Suarez -- he played for each in 2025 -- but both have young players in Jordan Lawlar and Colt Emerson whom they could play at third."
The Brewers' biggest weakness in the playoffs was their offense. Milwaukee mustered up just four runs in four games while getting swept by Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series. Suárez is a 34-year-old two-time All-Star coming off a season with 49 home runs. And, Spotrac is projecting him to land a deal worth just under $30 million across two seasons. This is the right type of idea for Milwaukee.
