Brewers Fans’ Complete Guide to 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is just around the corner. It begins this coming Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of players suiting up for this year's tournament.

Team USA fell just short in the Championship game against Team Japan back in 2023, but the WBC is back in full force and should make for a very exciting month of March. In fact, 14 members of the Brewers' organization will take part in this year's tournament.

Below is a rundown of who all will be representing the Brewers in the tournament and who fans from around the world may end up cheering for.

Brewers Fan's guide to 2026 WBC

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang (2) throws the ball during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team USA will only have one member of the Brewers' roster, but it will be All-Star and Gold Glove winner Brice Turang. Fans could easily get behind rooting for Team USA and hoping to see Turang take home the trophy

Infielder Tyler Black and left-hander Rob Zastryzny will suit up for Team Canada. Prospects Stiven Cruz and Freddy Zamora will play for Nicaragua along with right-hander Carlos Rodriguez, while fellow prospects Andrew Fischer, Miles Langhorne and Jack Steppings will play for Italy and Great Britain, respectively

Joey Ortiz will be on the roster for Team Mexico, while newly-acquired left-hander Angel Zerpa will pitch for Venezuela. Finally, joining Zerpa on Venezuela are sluggers Jackson Chourio and William Contreras. Reliever Abner Uribe will pitch for the Dominican Republic.

Venezeula has the most active Brewers' Major Leaguers on its roster, so it would be easy for fans to cheer for Venezuela so they can see some of the best players on their roster compete for a WBC championship.

Any team that has an active member of the Brewers roster is worth cheering for if you're a Brewers fan, but a lot of fans will cheer for their native countries and hope for a WBC crown, and rightfully so.

Team Canada has two intriguing members of the Brewers' roster and should be in good shape as they look to make a deeper WBC run.

But based on quantity of active Brewers' players alone, Canada and Venezuela make the most sense. Still, fans from all over the world will get to see some of their favorite players suit up for the tournament, and it should be a very exciting time for Brewers' fans as they watch some of their players do battle in the WBC this year.