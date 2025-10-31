Brewers Fans Could See Elite Prospect Right Away In 2026
One of the top overall positions for the Milwaukee Brewers by the end of the season in 2025 was catcher.
William Contreras is among the top catchers in baseball. The two-time All-Star took a slight step backwards offensively in large part because he dealt with a nagging finger injury throughout the campaign. He toughed it out and still slashed .260/.355/.399 with 17 homers, 76 RBIs, six stolen bases, 28 doubles, and 89 runs scored in 150 games played.
The Brewers acquired Danny Jansen ahead of the trade deadline and he was a key piece as well slashing .254/.346/.433 with three homers, seven RBIs, and 10 runs scored in 25 games with Milwaukee. The catcher position was good overall for Milwaukee and could get even better. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy said Milwaukee is likely to have No. 4 prospect Jeferson Quero in the majors to kick off the 2026 season.
"The Brewers are likely to go into next season with No. 4 prospect Jeferson Quero as Contreras’ backup behind the plate," McCalvy said. "And if he can avoid the sort of injuries that plagued the past two seasons, Quero looks like a solid player for the future."
The Brewers' No. 4 prospect could make his MLB debut in 2026
Jansen was a solid veteran pickup, but Quero is a much more exciting player for the future. Right now he's the Brewers' No. 4 prospect, but there was a time when he was the team's top prospect.
Quero had a big 2023 season down in the minors that had some projecting him to have a shot at the majors in 2024. He was with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds to begin 2024 but played in just one game before his season ended after tearing his labrum.
Quero is a great defensive catcher. He won a 2023 minor league Gold Glove Award. His defense is what put him on the map first. He's solid offensively as well.
In 2023, he slashed .262/.339/.440 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 90 games. In 2025, he slashed .271/.361/.478 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs in 69 total games.
Getting this kid to the majors would be a move that helps the present while also preparing for the future.
