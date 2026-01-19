Brewers, Freddy Peralta Rumor Mill Continues To Spin

The Milwaukee Brewers remain one of the most intriguing teams in the league in the trade market.

The reason for this is that Milwaukee won 97 games in 2025. There are teams -- like the St. Louis Cardinals -- who have been trading away pieces throughout the offseason, but no one had as much success in the 2025 regular season as the Brewers did. Milwaukee led the league with its 97 wins and set a new franchise record in the process.

But the rumors continue specifically around All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. There hasn't been a player in the organization talked about more as a trade chip than Peralta this offseason. It's because he's going to be cheap -- at least when it comes to legit, No. 1 starting pitchers -- and will be a free agent after the 2026 season. This was the case ahead of the trade deadline as well, but Milwaukee opted against moving him. It's unclear if that will be the case this offseason as well, but the rumors won't stop. In fact, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand had Peralta on his list of nine players who are heading to free agency after the 2026 season and could be traded before then.

The Brewers ace is a popular trade chip

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Freddy Peralta, RHP, Brewers," Feinsand wrote. "Peralta has been a popular name on the trade circuit all offseason, and given his $8 million salary, it’s not hard to see why most teams would be interested. The Brewers exercised his club option for 2026, but Brandon Woodruff’s decision to accept the qualifying offer has put Milwaukee into a bind in terms of payroll.

"With only one year remaining until free agency, Peralta is the best 2026 rental available on the trade market, giving the Brewers an opportunity to acquire at least one controllable player in return. The Yankees are among the clubs that have spoken recently with the Brewers about a potential deal."

If the Brewers could land a young starter controllable for multiple seasons, the idea makes sense. But, if the Brewers want to try to contend in the National League against the Los Angeles Dodgers, keeping Peralta would give them a better shot.

